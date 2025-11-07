‘Do not eat’ warning issued for snack that could contain glass

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Poundland has pulled a popular bag of nuts from its shelves over fears the product possibly contains glass.

The budget shop issued a “do not eat” warning for bags of The Tasty Snack Co. Roasted and Salted Cashews and said the product could be unsafe to eat.

Customers are being asked to not consume the products but instead return the nuts to a Poundland store for a full refund. A receipt is not needed to get a refund on this product.

Only batches of the nuts sold in 100g bags with the code 56T 25255 and best before date 19 July 2026 are affected by the recall.

The safety warning issued by Poundland reads: "We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. However the safety and confidence of our customers and the quality of our products is at the heart of everything we do."

open image in gallery Product recall notice for The Tasty Snack Co. Roasted and Salted Cashews ( Poundland/ FSA )

Pieces of glass could cause damage to the oesophagus, irritation and bleeding if swallowed.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) which issued the recall said point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling the nuts. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought it.

If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, FSA may issue a recall to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

