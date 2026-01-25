Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Winter storm power outages ‘could last weeks’ as utility repairs are halted

The ice and snowfall were expected to continue into Monday in much of the country, followed by very low temperatures
The ice and snowfall were expected to continue into Monday in much of the country, followed by very low temperatures (Getty Images)
  • An electric company has warned that restoring power after this weekend’s devastating winter storm could take weeks due to catastrophic damage it has caused.
  • More than 1 million homes and businesses were without power Sunday afternoon as tree branches and power lines snapped under the weight of ice.
  • Tennessee, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas were among the states reporting the highest number of outages, and power crews were forced to abandon repair efforts as conditions got too dangerous to work.
  • “Due to life-threatening conditions, Oxford Utilities has made the difficult decision to pull our crews off the road for the night,” the Mississippi utility company said Sunday. “Trees are actively snapping and falling around our linemen while they are in the bucket trucks."
  • Tippah Electric Power in Mississippi reported "catastrophic damage," warning that power restoration could take "weeks instead of days" for some customers.
