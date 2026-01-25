Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Winter storm: 800,000 power outages reported with more snow and ice on the way

The ice and snowfall were expected to continue through Monday in much of the country, followed by very low temperatures, causing ‘dangerous travel and infrastructure impacts’ to linger for several days
The ice and snowfall were expected to continue through Monday in much of the country, followed by very low temperatures, causing ‘dangerous travel and infrastructure impacts’ to linger for several days (AFP via Getty Images)
  • A massive winter storm is causing widespread sleet, freezing rain, and snow across the United States, stretching from New Mexico to New England, leading to frigid temperatures and hazardous conditions.
  • The storm has resulted in nearly 800,000 power outages, with Tennessee, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi being the worst-affected states, according to Poweroutage.us.
  • Over 10,000 flights have been canceled and 8,000 delayed, significantly impacting major hubs across the country.
  • Officials warn that bitterly cold temperatures following the storm will prolong dangerous conditions and hinder recovery efforts for power and infrastructure.
  • President Donald Trump approved emergency declarations for numerous states, and federal agencies have pre-positioned resources to assist with the widespread impact.
