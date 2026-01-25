Winter storm power outages hit 1 million as ice and snow paralyze the US
- One million homes and businesses were without power Sunday as a massive winter storm crippled the United States, with more sleet, freezing rain, and snow on the way.
- Air and road travel has screeched to a halt with more than 11,000 flights canceled and 14,000 delayed as meteorologists warn of “catastrophic ice accumulation.”
- The ice has been a big issue, predominantly in the Southeast, where it caused tree branches and power lines to snap. A total of 1,018,477 power outages were reported as of 2:30 p.m ET, according to Poweroutage.us.
- Officials have reported multiple fatalities, including hypothermia-related deaths, and said bitterly cold temperatures after the storm could prolong recovery efforts for weeks in some regions.
- New York was bracing for the longest cold stretch and highest snow totals it has seen in years, and communities near the Canadian border have seen record-breaking subzero temperatures, with Watertown registering minus 34 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 37 degrees Celsius) and Copenhagen minus 49 F (minus 45 C).