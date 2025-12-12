Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rock band accused of antisemitic display at London concert

Primal Scream have been reported to police over an alleged antisemitic display
Primal Scream have been reported to police over an alleged antisemitic display (PA)
  • Scottish rock band Primal Scream has been accused of displaying "grossly antisemitic" imagery during a concert in London.
  • The Community Security Trust (CST) reported the band to the police after a video shown on stage appeared to entwine the Star of David with a swastika.
  • The imagery was displayed as the band performed their song 'Swastika Eyes' at Camden's Roundhouse, during an anniversary show for their album XTRMNTR.
  • The CST said that implying Jews are Nazis “risks encouraging hatred of Jews” and called for an urgent investigation by the venue and promoter.
  • The Roundhouse venue apologised for the "highly offensive" graphics, saying they were displayed entirely without their knowledge and condemned antisemitism in every form.
