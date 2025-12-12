Rock band accused of antisemitic display at London concert
- Scottish rock band Primal Scream has been accused of displaying "grossly antisemitic" imagery during a concert in London.
- The Community Security Trust (CST) reported the band to the police after a video shown on stage appeared to entwine the Star of David with a swastika.
- The imagery was displayed as the band performed their song 'Swastika Eyes' at Camden's Roundhouse, during an anniversary show for their album XTRMNTR.
- The CST said that implying Jews are Nazis “risks encouraging hatred of Jews” and called for an urgent investigation by the venue and promoter.
- The Roundhouse venue apologised for the "highly offensive" graphics, saying they were displayed entirely without their knowledge and condemned antisemitism in every form.