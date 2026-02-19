Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

William and Kate support King’s statement on Andrew

Police officers seen at gates of Royal Lodge as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested by UK police on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
  • The arrest, which occurred on his 66th birthday, makes him the first senior royal in modern history to be taken into custody.
  • In a statement, King Charles expressed his “deepest concern” over the arrest, saying that “the law must take its course”.
  • William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are understood to support the King’s statement.
  • Neither the King nor Buckingham Palace was informed prior to the arrest.
In full

