King Charles statement in full as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested
The King has expressed his ‘deepest concern’ over the arrest of his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
The King has expressed his “deepest concern” over the arrest of his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Andrew was taken into custody on his 66th birthday on Thursday, following allegations made against the former prince after the release of millions of pages of files related to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. He is the first senior royal in modern history to be arrested.
In a statement, King Charles said: “The law must take its course”.
It is understood that neither the King nor Buckingham Palace was informed in advance of the arrest.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to support the King’s statement.
Thames Valley Police previously said the force was reviewing allegations that a woman was trafficked to the UK by Jeffrey Epstein to have a sexual encounter with Andrew, and claims he shared sensitive information with the paedophile while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.
The full statement from King Charles:
In response to the arrest, Charles said: “I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.
“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.
“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.
“Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.
“As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.
“Charles R."
