Every UK police investigation into Epstein after bombshell files release

Police forces across the country are looking into allegations relating to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Essex and Surrey Police are among the latest forces to announce they are looking into new allegations surrounding the convicted paedophile after a tranche of two million documents were released by the US Department of Justice.

The document show Epstein had extensive contact with a number of British figures, including the former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the disgraced former US ambassador Lord Peter Mandelson.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council has set up a national co-ordination group to support UK police services seeking information from overseas law enforcement.

An NPCC spokesperson said: “The national co-ordination group is working with the National Crime Agency to ensure specialist support for forces seeking information from overseas law enforcement agencies through approved channels.

“This will support forces to understand any potential impact arising from the millions of documents that have been made

UK police are dealing with fresh Epstein related allegations following the release of two million documents last month

“It may take some time due to the volume of material and the complexity of international jurisdictions, but policing and its law enforcement partners are taking this matter extremely seriously, and will assess all information thoroughly.

“The sharing of documents related to oversees criminal investigations between law enforcement agencies in different countries is an extremely complex process, and not straight forward.”

Here are all the police forces looking into Jeffrey Epstein allegations:

Surrey Police

Surrey Police issued a statement urging people with information to come forward about claims of human trafficking and sexual assault dating back to 1994 which appeared in the Epstein files.

The force said it was looking into allegations of human trafficking and sexual assaults on a minor in Virginia Water, Surrey, between 1994 and 1996.

Gordon Brown said Epstein 'boasted' about how cheap the airport charges were in Stansted

Essex Police

Essex Police said it was assessing information about private flights to and from Stansted Airport following information released as part of the document dump. Former prime minister Gordon Brown claimed the files showed in “graphic detail” how paedophile financier Epstein was able to use the Essex-based airport to “fly in girls from Latvia, Lithuania and Russia”.

A spokesperson for Stansted Airport said the airport “does not manage or have any visibility of passenger arrangements on privately-operated aircraft”.

Bedfordshire Police

Bedfordshire Police is reviewing materials published as part of the Epstein tranche relating to the use of private flights in and out of London Luton Airport.

Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police confirmed the force is also reviewing documents brought to their attention, but said they had not yet received any allegations and were not currently conducting any investigations.

Peter Mandelson is under investigation by the Met Police

Metropolitan Police

The Met has launched an investigation into Lord Mandelson for misconduct in public office offences following claims he passed market-sensitive information to Epstein.

Commander Ella Marriott, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “Following the further release of millions of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein by the United States Department of Justice, the Met received a number of reports into alleged misconduct in public office including a referral from the UK Government.

“I can confirm that the Metropolitan Police has now launched an investigation into a 72-year-old man, a former government minister, for misconduct in public office offences.

“The Met will continue to assess all relevant information brought to our attention as part of this investigation and won’t be commenting any further at this time.”

A photograph appearing to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor crouched over an unidentified woman which has been released in the latest disclosure of files linked to Jeffrey Epstein

Thames Valley Police

Earlier this month, Thames Valley Police confirmed it was assessing claims Andrew shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy with Epstein. Andrew has previously denied any wrongdoing over his Epstein links. On Thursday, the force said the former prince had been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Police Scotland

Police Scotland has urged people to come forward about Epstein's private jet using Edinburgh Airport.

A spokesperson said: “We have not received any report or complaint in relation to this matter. We would be keen to speak to anyone with information.

“We treat all reports of sexual crime, regardless of when the offence happened, with the utmost professionalism and sensitivity."

West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police has said they are assessing information that has emerged in relation to private flights into and out of Birmingham Airport from the Epstein files.

Wiltshire Police

Wiltshire Police is assisting the Met with its investigation.

A spokesperson said: “We are assisting the Met with its investigation. We are actively reviewing our records in relation to this matter.

“We cannot definitively say that we have not had any allegations at this stage.”