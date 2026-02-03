Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police assessing allegation woman was ‘sent to UK for sex with Andrew’

Mandelson to step down from House of Lords amid Epstein revelations
  • Thames Valley Police are reviewing new claims that a young woman was sent for a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at Royal Lodge in Windsor in 2010.
  • The woman's US lawyers have urged the King to contact them regarding the allegations, which also claim she was given a tour of Buckingham Palace.
  • Police stated they are assessing the information in line with established procedures, but noted the allegations have not yet been reported to them by the lawyer or client.
  • The claims emerge following the release of US Department of Justice documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, in which Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is mentioned multiple times.
  • Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor vehemently denies any wrongdoing, having previously paid millions to Virginia Giuffre in 2022, a woman he claims never to have met.
In full

