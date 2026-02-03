Police assessing allegation woman was ‘sent to UK for sex with Andrew’
- Thames Valley Police are reviewing new claims that a young woman was sent for a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor at Royal Lodge in Windsor in 2010.
- The woman's US lawyers have urged the King to contact them regarding the allegations, which also claim she was given a tour of Buckingham Palace.
- Police stated they are assessing the information in line with established procedures, but noted the allegations have not yet been reported to them by the lawyer or client.
- The claims emerge following the release of US Department of Justice documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, in which Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is mentioned multiple times.
- Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor vehemently denies any wrongdoing, having previously paid millions to Virginia Giuffre in 2022, a woman he claims never to have met.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks