Four likely options for Andrew on Sandringham Estate
- Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has agreed to vacate Royal Lodge and relocate to the Sandringham Estate "as soon as practicable".
- This decision follows King Charles's formal divestment of his brother's Prince and Duke of York titles, along with his HRH style.
- Andrew will move into a property on the Sandringham Estate, with the King privately funding the new living arrangements.
- His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will also depart Royal Lodge and is expected to make her own living arrangements.
- Potential new residences on the Sandringham Estate include York Cottage, Park House, Gardens House, and The Folly, though Wood Farm is considered an unlikely option.