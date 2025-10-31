Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Four likely options for Andrew on Sandringham Estate

Prince Andrew decision will have been stressful for King, says Charles's friend
  • Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has agreed to vacate Royal Lodge and relocate to the Sandringham Estate "as soon as practicable".
  • This decision follows King Charles's formal divestment of his brother's Prince and Duke of York titles, along with his HRH style.
  • Andrew will move into a property on the Sandringham Estate, with the King privately funding the new living arrangements.
  • His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will also depart Royal Lodge and is expected to make her own living arrangements.
  • Potential new residences on the Sandringham Estate include York Cottage, Park House, Gardens House, and The Folly, though Wood Farm is considered an unlikely option.
In full

