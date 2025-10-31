Where will Andrew live on Sandringham Estate? Here are the options

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has agreed to leave his home at Royal Lodge and move to Sandringham “as soon as practicable” as his public life as a royal was effectively ended by the King.

Charles made the decision to formally divest his brother of his Prince and Duke of York titles, as well as his HRH style, on Thursday.

It is understood that Andrew will move to a property on the Sandringham Estate, which will be funded privately by the King.

His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will also move out of the Royal Lodge and will sort her own living arrangements.

Sandringham was bought in 1862 by the then Prince of Wales, who later became Edward VII, as a private country retreat, and the house was rebuilt in 1870 to ensure it was big enough for his growing family.

open image in gallery Sandringham was bought in 1862 as a private country retreat ( PA )

Its vast surrounding estate includes 16,000 acres of farmland, 3,500 acres of woodland and 150 properties.

These are the possible properties Andrew could move to:

York Cottage

York Cottage was previously home to Prince George, the second son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, and Princess May of Teck, who later became King George V and Queen Mary.

King George V liked its small rooms because they reminded the former sailor of his ship’s quarters, the Daily Mail reports. But Queen Mary thought it was ugly and Queen Victoria labelled it “unlucky and sad”.

open image in gallery York Cottage on the grounds of the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk ( PA )

The cottage has previously been used as holiday accommodation, as the estate office for Sandringham and as accommodation for estate employees, according to The Times.

The property was earmarked for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before their departure from royal life, the newspaper adds.

Park House

Another possibility for Andrew is Park House, where Diana, Princess of Wales, was born on July 1, 1961.

The late princess continued to live there until the death of her grandfather, the seventh Earl Spencer, in 1975, when the family moved to the Spencer family seat at Althorp House in Northamptonshire.

Park House was leased to the charity Leonard Cheshire by the late Queen in 1987, which ran it as a hotel for disabled people.

It closed during the pandemic and has been empty since, The Times reports.

Gardens House

Another option for Andrew could be Gardens House, which was once home to the estate’s head gardener.

It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and is being used as a holiday let, according to Sandringham’s website.

On the website, it says: “In the peaceful stillness of the estate woodland sits the charming Gardens House, once home to the estate’s head gardener.

“This light and airy red brick Edwardian property accommodates up to eight guests, with each room thoughtfully furnished with a blend of rustic pieces, modern comforts, and botanical prints.”

The Folly

The Folly has three bedrooms and is also listed as a holiday let.

It was built in the 1800s and has previously been a hunting lodge and a place where ladies enjoyed afternoon tea, Sandringham’s website says.

It says: “Following a year-long methodical and sensitive restoration, The Folly now serves as a unique retreat for up to six guests.

open image in gallery Andrew Mountbatten Windsor ( PA )

“The restoration, guided by the Sandringham Estate team, honours the building’s romantic history while incorporating modern comforts.

“Original features like stone hearths, arched entryways, and hand-finished floors have been carefully preserved. Additionally, objects from the Royal Collection enhance the ambience and authenticity of the space.”

Wood Farm

Wood Farm is where Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, spent much of his retirement.

But it is understood this is unlikely to be where Andrew will move, according to The Times.