Downing Street pours cold water on idea of Prince Andrew Commons debate
- Downing Street has appeared to dismiss the idea of a Commons debate on Prince Andrew's Crown Estate arrangements, saying that the royal family would not want to take time from other parliamentary business.
- This stance comes despite Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer expressing support for “proper scrutiny” of the Crown Estate arrangements.
- Pressure has been mounting on Prince Andrew over his association with Jeffrey Epstein and his rent-free residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor.
- Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle clarified that while he cannot allocate time, there are parliamentary mechanisms for MPs to properly consider the matter.
- Prince Andrew recently announced he would cease using his Duke of York title, though formal removal would require an Act of Parliament.