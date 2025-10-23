Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Downing Street pours cold water on idea of Prince Andrew Commons debate

Demonstrators protest outside Prince Andrew's Windsor home
  • Downing Street has appeared to dismiss the idea of a Commons debate on Prince Andrew's Crown Estate arrangements, saying that the royal family would not want to take time from other parliamentary business.
  • This stance comes despite Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer expressing support for “proper scrutiny” of the Crown Estate arrangements.
  • Pressure has been mounting on Prince Andrew over his association with Jeffrey Epstein and his rent-free residence at Royal Lodge in Windsor.
  • Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle clarified that while he cannot allocate time, there are parliamentary mechanisms for MPs to properly consider the matter.
  • Prince Andrew recently announced he would cease using his Duke of York title, though formal removal would require an Act of Parliament.
