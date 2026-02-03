Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Prince Edward becomes first royal to speak out about new Epstein files

Royal expert warns there's 'more to come' in Epstein files: 'It can only get worse'
  • Prince Edward has become the first member of the royal family to comment on the recently released Jeffrey Epstein documents.
  • Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, the Duke of Edinburgh stressed the importance of remembering the victims.
  • His remarks follow the US Justice Department's release of the third tranche of documents related to the late convicted sex offender on Friday.
  • The documents reportedly contain new revelations concerning his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his former sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson.
  • These latest documents appear to include emails exchanged between Andrew and Epstein in 2010, two years after Epstein's conviction for soliciting a minor.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in