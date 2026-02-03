Prince Edward becomes first royal to speak out about new Epstein files
- Prince Edward has become the first member of the royal family to comment on the recently released Jeffrey Epstein documents.
- Speaking at the World Government Summit in Dubai, the Duke of Edinburgh stressed the importance of remembering the victims.
- His remarks follow the US Justice Department's release of the third tranche of documents related to the late convicted sex offender on Friday.
- The documents reportedly contain new revelations concerning his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his former sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson.
- These latest documents appear to include emails exchanged between Andrew and Epstein in 2010, two years after Epstein's conviction for soliciting a minor.
