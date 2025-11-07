Prince Harry apologises to Canada for baseball mistake
- Prince Harry offered a light-hearted apology to Canada for wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers cap during a World Series game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
- He claimed he wore the Dodgers merchandise "under duress" after an invitation from the team's owner, later affirming his loyalty to the Blue Jays.
- The Duke of Sussex is currently in Canada for Remembrance Week events, where he was seen wearing a Blue Jays cap during an interview.
- During his visit, Harry met with Canadian veterans, including 101-year-old Second World War navy veteran Brenda Reid, at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre in Toronto.
- His two-day visit involves engaging with former service personnel and military charities as part of the "Remembrancetide" period.