Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Prince Harry apologises to Canada for baseball mistake

Meghan shares behind-the-scenes video of Prince Harry date night at Dodgers game
  • Prince Harry offered a light-hearted apology to Canada for wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers cap during a World Series game against the Toronto Blue Jays.
  • He claimed he wore the Dodgers merchandise "under duress" after an invitation from the team's owner, later affirming his loyalty to the Blue Jays.
  • The Duke of Sussex is currently in Canada for Remembrance Week events, where he was seen wearing a Blue Jays cap during an interview.
  • During his visit, Harry met with Canadian veterans, including 101-year-old Second World War navy veteran Brenda Reid, at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre in Toronto.
  • His two-day visit involves engaging with former service personnel and military charities as part of the "Remembrancetide" period.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in