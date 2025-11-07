Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex has offered a light-hearted apology to Canada after he and his wife, Meghan, were pictured sporting Los Angeles Dodgers caps during a World Series game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Prince Harry quipped to Canadian broadcaster CTV that he wore the Dodgers merchandise "under duress" during game four of the series, explaining it felt like "the polite thing to do" after receiving an invitation to the dugout from the team's owner.

"Firstly, I would like to apologise to Canada for wearing it," he stated. "Secondly, I was under duress. There wasn’t much choice."

The duke, who conducted the interview wearing a Blue Jays cap, is currently in Canada for Remembrance Week events.

He further joked, "When you’re missing a lot of hair on top, and you’re sitting under floodlights, you’ll take any hat that’s available."

He affirmed his loyalty for subsequent games, adding, "Game five, game six, game seven, I was Blue Jays throughout. Now that I’ve admitted that, it’s going to be pretty hard for me to return back to Los Angeles."

open image in gallery Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, look on from the stands during game four of the 2025 World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium ( Getty )

Toronto ultimately lost to the Dodgers in a decisive seventh game, a defeat the duke admitted left him "devastated."

The royal couple relocated to Los Angeles in 2020, having initially established a home in Canada, and now reside in Montecito with their children, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

While Meghan also wore a Dodgers cap and team colours during the series, she has previously demonstrated support for the Blue Jays, a nod to her former home city.

The former actress lived in Toronto while filming the legal drama Suits, and she and Harry spent time there during the early stages of their relationship. The duchess was photographed wearing a Blue Jays cap at a game in 2015.

During his current visit to Canada, Harry met a 101-year-old Canadian Second World War navy veteran and other former service personnel ahead of Remembrance Day.

The duke was all smiles as he observed veterans participating in activities such as painting, ceramics, and photography at the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre in Toronto. He viewed military helmets decorated by veterans to reflect their experiences of service and remembrance, and was pictured assisting with one man’s artwork.

Among those the duke met were Brenda Reid, 101, who served at a women-run naval station in Nova Scotia during the Second World War, and Harold Toth, 95, a Korean War veteran who enlisted with the Queen’s Own Rifles.

open image in gallery Harry, right, talks with Ed Marshall as he meets with some of Canada’s oldest veterans ( AP )

When asked by Harry about their war experiences, Ms Reid offered a playful warning about her fellow residents: "You can’t always believe the boys."

The meeting formed part of his two-day visit to Toronto to engage with veterans, members of the armed forces community, and military charities, marking the "Remembrancetide" period leading up to Remembrance Sunday.