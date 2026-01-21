Prince Harry describes how Daily Mail articles caused him ‘distress and paranoia’
- Prince Harry has testified in his legal claim against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), stating he could not complain about articles at the time due to 'the institution I was in'.
- He described having an 'uneasy relationship' with the press since his mother's death in 1997.
- The Duke of Sussex, along with Sir Elton John, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, and others, is suing ANL over allegations of unlawful information gathering.
- Harry detailed experiencing 'distress' and 'paranoia' from articles published by ANL, some of which contained intimate details about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.
- ANL denies the accusations, and the trial is scheduled to continue for nine weeks.