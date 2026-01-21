Prince Harry-Daily Mail trial live: Duke to give evidence as court hears of ‘paranoia’ caused by tracking his movements
Earlier this week the court heard details of Harry’s ‘distress’ and ‘paranoia’ after several articles published in the Mail newspapers
Prince Harry is set to begin giving evidence in the trial of his legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail on Wednesday, the High Court has heard.
The Duke of Sussex, Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley are all bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful information gathering.
On Monday and Tuesday, the court heard details of Harry’s “distress” and “paranoia” after several articles published in the newspapers, with some containing intimate details regarding his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.
This included their “sleeping arrangements” and how Harry had given Ms Davy a “set of keys”, as well as his regular visits to her home in Belgravia.
David Sherborne, representing the duke, told the court that efforts by the former couple were “entirely frustrated” by unlawful acts by private investigators working for ANL.
Discussing one article containing travel plans in relation to a holiday in Africa, written in the Daily Mail by journalist Rebecca English, the barrister said: “They were not just intrusive, they carried with them serious security implications.”
ANL has denied the accusations, with the trial set to continue over nine weeks.
Prince Harry and ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy’s sleeping arrangements ‘obtained unlawfully by Daily Mail publisher’
Intimate details about Prince Harry’s relationship with his former girlfriend Chelsy Davy, including their “sleeping arrangements” were obtained “unlawfully” by the Mail on Sunday, the High Court has heard.
An article published in January 2010 contained “granular detail” about their plans as a couple, and even Harry’s “preferences as to where he likes to spend the night”, the duke’s barrister David Sherborne said on Tuesday.
Other details published in the newspaper included how the Duke of Sussex had given his then on-and-off partner a “set of keys” while they navigated their long-distance relationship.
Read the full article here:
Harry and Chelsy Davy’s sleeping arrangments ‘obtained unlawfully by Mail on Sunday’
Prince Harry could begin evidence on Wednesday
The Duke of Sussex could begin giving evidence in the trial of his legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mail on Wednesday, the High Court has heard.
Harry, Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley are all bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful information gathering.
This includes claims that information for articles was obtained by carrying out or commissioning unlawful activities such as phone tapping and “blagging” private records.
ANL has strongly denied wrongdoing and is defending the claims.
Harry attended court on Monday and the start of proceedings on Tuesday, but was seen leaving the Royal Courts of Justice in London during the lunch break.
He was initially scheduled to give evidence on Thursday, but opening submissions for the claimants and ANL concluded earlier than expected on Tuesday.
David Sherborne, representing the group, said he would “endeavour to have the Duke of Sussex here at 2pm tomorrow”.
He said: “I will do my best and we will notify the court and the defendant.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks