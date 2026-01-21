Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Media attacks have made Meghan’s life ‘a misery’, says tearful Prince Harry

Prince Harry arrives at court for third day of trial against Daily Mail publisher
  • Prince Harry stated he began considering legal action against media intrusion following the start of his relationship with Meghan in 2016.
  • He cited "vicious persistent attacks" and "intrusive, sometimes racist articles" concerning Meghan as reasons for his concern.
  • The Duke of Sussex appeared on the verge of tears as he concluded his evidence at the High Court by saying: “They have made my wife’s life an absolute misery, my Lord.”
  • Prince Harry also detailed how his ex-girlfriend, Chelsy Davy, was "shaken" and felt "hunted" by constant media intrusion during their relationship.
  • He highlighted instances where Associated Newspapers Limited journalists allegedly knew private details, including holiday plans and intimate conversations.
