Prince Harry arrives at court for third day of trial against Daily Mail publisher

Prince Harry has said he began to consider taking legal action against media intrusion after his relationship with his wife Meghan began in 2016.

In written evidence, he said: “I started to become increasingly troubled by the approach of not taking action against the press in the wake of vicious persistent attacks on, harassment of and intrusive, sometimes racist articles concerning Meghan.”

Earlier, he said his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy was left “shaken” by the constant intrusion into their lives by the media, and that he was “really worried something bad was going to happen”.

In his written evidence, the Duke of Sussex said: “This sort of intrusion was terrifying for Chelsy: it made her feel like she was being hunted and the press had caught her and it was terrifying for me too because there was nothing I could do to stop it and now she was in my world.”

This included journalists at Associated Newspapers Limited knowing their holiday plans, intimate details about their sleeping arrangements and conversations within their relationship.

The Duke of Sussex, Sir Elton John, his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actresses Sadie Frost and Liz Hurley are all bringing legal action against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) over allegations of unlawful information gathering.

ANL has denied the accusations, with the trial set to continue over nine weeks.