Prince Harry says Nato troops deserve ‘respect’ after Trump’s comments
- Prince Harry has criticised Donald Trump's false claims regarding British troops who fought in Afghanistan.
- The Duke of Sussex, a former Army Air Corps co-pilot gunner who undertook two frontline tours to Afghanistan, said the “sacrifices” of Britons who fought and died in the country “deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect”.
- Trump suggested that NATO allies, including the UK, had stayed away from the frontline in the conflict and questioned their commitment.
- Harry highlighted that 457 UK service personnel were killed and thousands more were affected, underscoring the profound cost of the conflict.
- Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also condemned Trump's comments as ”insulting and frankly appalling” and called for an apology.