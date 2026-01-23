Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince Harry says Nato troops deserve ‘respect’ after Trump’s comments

Starmer slams Trump’s false claims on UK troops in Afghanistan as ‘appalling’ and demands apology
  • Prince Harry has criticised Donald Trump's false claims regarding British troops who fought in Afghanistan.
  • The Duke of Sussex, a former Army Air Corps co-pilot gunner who undertook two frontline tours to Afghanistan, said the “sacrifices” of Britons who fought and died in the country “deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect”.
  • Trump suggested that NATO allies, including the UK, had stayed away from the frontline in the conflict and questioned their commitment.
  • Harry highlighted that 457 UK service personnel were killed and thousands more were affected, underscoring the profound cost of the conflict.
  • Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also condemned Trump's comments as ”insulting and frankly appalling” and called for an apology.
