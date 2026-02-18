Prince William’s mental health admission in surprise radio appearance
- Prince William made a surprise appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Life Hacks to discuss men’s mental health and suicide prevention.
- He described the taboo surrounding suicide prevention and men's mental health as a “real national catastrophe”.
- The Prince of Wales shared his personal experience, saying he takes a “long time” to understand his emotions and encouraged others to “learn to love yourself and understand yourself”.
- He emphasised the need for more male role models to normalise discussions about mental health.
- Last October, Prince William and the Princess of Wales launched the National Suicide Prevention Network, investing £1 million over three years to transform suicide prevention in the UK.
