Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prince William has opened up about how he takes a “long time” to understand his emotions during a surprise radio appearance.

The Prince of Wales appeared on an episode of BBC Radio 1’s Life Hacks on Wednesday during a panel discussion about mental health and suicide prevention.

Hosted by radio presenter Greg James, the future king was joined by an “extraordinary” panel, which included rapper Professor Green and grime artist Guvna B, as well as Allan Brownrigg, director of clinical services at James’ Place charity and a young carer named Nathan, who shared his personal experiences on the subject.

William said it was a “real national catastrophe” that suicide prevention and men’s mental health was such a taboo topic, before getting candid about his own emotional journey.

He said: "I take a long time trying to understand my emotions and why I feel like I do, and I feel like that's a really important process to do every now and again, to check in with yourself and work out why you're feeling like you do.

"Sometimes there's an obvious explanation, sometimes there isn't. I think that idea that mental health crisis is temporary - you can have a strong mental health crisis moment but it will pass."

Prince William has long campaigned for greater suicide prevention efforts (Kensington Palace/PA)

Prince William then encouraged people to "learn to love yourself and understand yourself" as he emphasised the importance of "more male role models out there, talking about it and normalising it, so that it becomes second nature to all of us."

The Prince and Princess of Wales launched the National Suicide Prevention Network last October on World Mental Health Day in an effort to transform suicide prevention in the UK.

The Royal Foundation invested £1 million in funding over an initial three-year period to focus on understanding the root causes of suicide, ensuring accessible support and strengthening collaboration to achieve the greatest possible impact.

The initiative is being joined by four charities – James’ Place, PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland, Mikeysline and the Jac Lewis Foundation, representing England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales – as founding partners, alongside the Hub of Hope, the UK’s largest mental health support directory.

As part of the launch, the Prince of Wales spoke with campaigner Rhian Mannings, whose one-year-old son George died after suffering a seizure in 2012 and whose husband Paul died by suicide five days later. He looked visibly moved as he fought back tears while discussing the devastating impact of suicide and the need for better support for those at risk.