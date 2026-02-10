Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Prince William to meet controversial Saudi Arabian Crown Prince on crucial visit

Prince William arrives in Saudi Arabia for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman talks
  • The Prince of Wales has begun a three-day foreign visit to Saudi Arabia, requested by the British government to strengthen ties with the key Middle Eastern ally.
  • He is holding talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), a controversial figure due to allegations of human rights violations and links to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
  • The visit follows a public statement from the Prince and Princess of Wales expressing deep concern over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, which Kensington Palace aimed to address before the trip.
  • During his engagements, Prince William toured the Unesco World Heritage Site At-Turaif with MBS and will later visit projects related to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, including women's participation in sport and an Earthshot Prize-nominated initiative.
  • Amnesty International urged Prince William to raise the case of British national Ahmed Al Doush, imprisoned in Saudi Arabia over tweets, during his private discussions.
