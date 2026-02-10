Prince William to meet controversial Saudi Arabian Crown Prince on crucial visit
- The Prince of Wales has begun a three-day foreign visit to Saudi Arabia, requested by the British government to strengthen ties with the key Middle Eastern ally.
- He is holding talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), a controversial figure due to allegations of human rights violations and links to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
- The visit follows a public statement from the Prince and Princess of Wales expressing deep concern over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, which Kensington Palace aimed to address before the trip.
- During his engagements, Prince William toured the Unesco World Heritage Site At-Turaif with MBS and will later visit projects related to Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, including women's participation in sport and an Earthshot Prize-nominated initiative.
- Amnesty International urged Prince William to raise the case of British national Ahmed Al Doush, imprisoned in Saudi Arabia over tweets, during his private discussions.
