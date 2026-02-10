Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has begun a significant foreign visit to Saudi Arabia, hosted by the country’s controversial leader.

The three-day trip, requested by the British government, aims to strengthen ties with a key Middle Eastern ally and major regional player.

The future king will hold talks with Saudi leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, followed by a private dinner at his farm in a Unesco World Heritage site in the Saudi capital.

London and Riyadh are hopeful the two men, who have met before, will develop a connection, with any burgeoning relationship likely to set the tone for Anglo-Saudi relations for decades to come.

However, the Crown Prince – known as MBS – is a controversial figure to the West.

He heads an absolute monarchy whose regime has been accused of human rights violations, and the ruler is alleged to have links to the killing of a journalist. His reputation was badly damaged by a US intelligence determination claiming he ordered the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

open image in gallery Prince William meets with Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ( Reuters/Isabel Infantes )

A source said about the Saudis: “They are delighted that he’s here.

“The fact that he’s a prince and the future king matters enormously. They want it to be a friendship that lasts.”

Ahead of the visit, the Prince and Princess of Wales issued their first public statement about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal – which has seen William’s uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, stripped of his titles after years of being dogged by sex allegations involving Epstein.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said: “I can confirm that the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continued revelations.

“Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

The statement was issued a few hours ahead of the prince’s arrival in Riyadh, and there was a real sense from Kensington Palace that they wanted the position of the prince and princess to be known – so William could focus on the trip.

open image in gallery The Prince of Wales’ three-day trip, requested by the British government, aims to strengthen ties with a key Middle Eastern ally and major regional player ( PA Wire )

But the Epstein scandal escalated after Thames Valley Police said it is assessing claims that Andrew shared confidential reports from his role as the UK’s trade envoy.

William was greeted at King Khalid International Airport, after arriving on a RAF plane, by the deputy governor of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz.

After a welcome gahwa – Arabic coffee flavoured with cardamon – and a brief chat with dignitaries in the royal terminal, the prince was whisked off for his first royal engagement with the crown prince.

The prince discussed the trip with his father the King, who has made a number of public and private visits to Saudi Arabia, and was also briefed by UK’s ambassador the country Stephen Hitchen.

open image in gallery The Prince of Wales was greeted at King Khalid International Airport, after arriving on a RAF plane, by the deputy governor of Riyadh , Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz.

William and the crown prince toured the Unesco World Heritage Site, At-Turaif in the Diriyah area of the capital, the birthplace of the Saudi Kingdom, and later sat down for talks followed by a private intimate dinner.

The two men spent 25 minutes inside the mud brick city, a warren of beautifully restored earthen homes, mosques, palace rooms and offices with the highlight being the Arabian Horse gallery, showcasing the heritage of purebred Arabian horses.

The Saudi leader does not like formality, and the two men could enjoy a traditional meal of lamb around a fire with the crown prince due to be joined by a few senior members of his family and William accompanied by his private secretary Ian Patrick and the UK’s ambassador.

It is not known what was discussed during the formal talks and whether any human rights issues were broached, but in the local culture private discussions on sensitive topics are the norm rather than publicly airing disagreements.

open image in gallery Prince William of Wales, speaks to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during his visit to UNESCO World Heritage Site, At-Turaif in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ( AP )

Felix Jakens, head of campaigns at Amnesty International, said: “We’ve asked Prince William to raise the case of British national Ahmed Al Doush, who was arrested visiting Saudi Arabia on holiday in 2024, and sentenced to 10 years in prison, as he understands over tweets from 2018.

“The ordeal Ahmed has had to endure has been harrowing, and toll on his wife and four children is unimaginable. Any influence Prince William is able to exert behind closed doors could be critical in securing his release.”

The crown prince is the driving force behind Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a modernisation of the country to transform the kingdom into a diversified and sustainable economy – with goals that include attracting foreign investment, empowering women, and positioning Saudi Arabia as a global hub for business and culture by the end of the decade.

Women have seen greater freedoms introduced since the crown prince came to power in 2017, with the following year seeing women legally allowed to drive.

Mr Jakens said: “Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 has aimed in part to reposition the country as a tourist hotspot. But visitors should be aware that the country’s human rights record remains grim, with more people executed last year than Amnesty has ever recorded in a single year, and severe punishments for those deemed to be critical of the regime.”

open image in gallery Prince William, Prince of Wales during a tour with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on day one of his first official visit to Saudi Arabia at UNESCO World Heritage site At-Turaif ( Getty Images )

The Prince of Wales will join young Saudi girls learning football skills during the second day of his Middle East visit

William, president of the Football Association, will hear about the growing participation of women in sport in Saudi Arabia, during a visit to Misk Sports City in the capital Riyadh.

William will also visit an ambitious project, nominated for his Earthshot Prize, which has created a green cultural pathway through the city.

He will tour a section of the 83-mile Sports Boulevard which connects cycling paths, horse trails, green parks and cultural landmarks – a project supporting the core quality-of-life initiative of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to transform the kingdom into a diversified and sustainable economy.