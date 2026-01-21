Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Prince of Wales to make first official visit to Saudi Arabia after government request

Prince William will make his first official visit to Saudi Arabia in February
Prince William will make his first official visit to Saudi Arabia in February (PA Wire)
  • The Prince of Wales is scheduled to make his first official visit to Saudi Arabia.
  • The trip, requested by the UK government, will occur between 9 and 11 February.
  • Its purpose is to celebrate growing trade, energy, and investment ties between the two countries.
  • The visit comes as the UK and Saudi Arabia approach a century of diplomatic relations in 2027.
  • While this is William's first official visit to Saudi Arabia, he has previously visited the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in