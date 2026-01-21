Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Prince William to make first official visit to Saudi Arabia after request from Keir Starmer

Kensington Palace said the trip comes as the UK and Saudi Arabia near a century of diplomatic relations in 2027

Prince William will conduct his first official visit to Saudi Arabia in February at the request of the UK government
Prince William will conduct his first official visit to Saudi Arabia in February at the request of the UK government (Getty)

The Prince of Wales will conduct his first official visit to Saudi Arabia in February at the request of the UK government.

Kensington Palace said the trip comes as the UK and Saudi Arabia near a century of diplomatic relations in 2027 and the countries "celebrate growing trade, energy and investment ties.''.

William’s first official visit to the country will take place between Monday February 9 and Wednesday February 11.

This tour will mark the Prince’s first official overseas visit of the new year.

It will also be William’s first time to the Middle East since his 2023 trip to Kuwait, where he paid his condolences following the death of its former ruling emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

The Prince of Wales has previously visited neighbouring countries - the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

This is a breaking story – more follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in