Prince William to make first official visit to Saudi Arabia after request from Keir Starmer
Kensington Palace said the trip comes as the UK and Saudi Arabia near a century of diplomatic relations in 2027
The Prince of Wales will conduct his first official visit to Saudi Arabia in February at the request of the UK government.
Kensington Palace said the trip comes as the UK and Saudi Arabia near a century of diplomatic relations in 2027 and the countries "celebrate growing trade, energy and investment ties.''.
William’s first official visit to the country will take place between Monday February 9 and Wednesday February 11.
This tour will mark the Prince’s first official overseas visit of the new year.
It will also be William’s first time to the Middle East since his 2023 trip to Kuwait, where he paid his condolences following the death of its former ruling emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah.
The Prince of Wales has previously visited neighbouring countries - the United Arab Emirates and Oman.
This is a breaking story – more follows...
