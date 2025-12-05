Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Princess Kate joined by George, Charlotte and Louis for rare public outing at annual carol service

Prince And Princess Of Wales Join Other Royal Family Members At Westminster Abbey Carol Service
  • The Princess of Wales hosted her annual "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey, attended by the Prince of Wales and their three children.
  • The event gathered 1,600 guests, including celebrities, sporting stars, and community stalwarts, celebrating "love in all its forms" in the historic venue where the royal couple married.
  • Before the service, the Princess met performers and guests, including actress Kate Winslet and singer Katie Melua, and shared her children's excitement for the tradition.
  • Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis added their names to a "Connection Tree" outside the Abbey, symbolising togetherness.
  • The service recognised individuals who have dedicated their time to others and fostered community spirit, with 15 similar community carol services also taking place across the UK, and the Westminster Abbey service airing on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.
