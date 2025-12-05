Princess Kate’s family comes together for star-studded carol service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince and Princess of Wales, with their children, attended the Princess's annual "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey, joining 1,600 guests including celebrities, sporting stars, and community stalwarts.

The event, celebrating "love in all its forms," filled the historic pews where the royal couple married in 2011.

Before the service, the Princess met performers, celebrities and readers, including actress Kate Winslet and singer Katie Melua.

She shared her children's excitement with Bastille’s lead singer, Dan Smith, stating: "They’re really excited, it’s become such a tradition."

Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, later arrived with their father, greeted by the Princess. Outside the Abbey, the family paused at a "Connection Tree," adorned with paper chains bearing guests' names.

The children added their names to the tree, a symbol of togetherness and the importance of moments of connection. The congregation were also able to add their names to the “Connection Tree”.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children during the Together At Christmas carol service ( Aaron Chown/PA )

The annual and popular service recognised individuals from across the UK who may have dedicated or volunteered their time to others, led initiatives that bring people in their community together, or offered a helping hand to those around them.

Some 15 community carol services, held in places including the Coronation Street Visitor Centre, an arts centre in Newbury and a community farm in Gwent, are also set to take place across the UK with the same love and togetherness theme.

Armagh, Berkshire, Derbyshire, Dumfries, Dyfed, East Riding, Gwent, Greater Manchester, Isle of Wight, Lanarkshire, Nottinghamshire, Renfrewshire & Ayrshire, Suffolk, Wiltshire and Worcestershire are the locations for the community services which are to be hosted by lord-lieutenants and supported by The Royal Foundation.

The Westminster Abbey service is set to air on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve and will be repeated on Christmas Day.