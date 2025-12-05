Princess Kate’s family comes together for star-studded carol service
The Princess of Wales hosts the annual event at Westminster Abbey
The Prince and Princess of Wales, with their children, attended the Princess's annual "Together at Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey, joining 1,600 guests including celebrities, sporting stars, and community stalwarts.
The event, celebrating "love in all its forms," filled the historic pews where the royal couple married in 2011.
Before the service, the Princess met performers, celebrities and readers, including actress Kate Winslet and singer Katie Melua.
She shared her children's excitement with Bastille’s lead singer, Dan Smith, stating: "They’re really excited, it’s become such a tradition."
Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, later arrived with their father, greeted by the Princess. Outside the Abbey, the family paused at a "Connection Tree," adorned with paper chains bearing guests' names.
The children added their names to the tree, a symbol of togetherness and the importance of moments of connection. The congregation were also able to add their names to the “Connection Tree”.
The annual and popular service recognised individuals from across the UK who may have dedicated or volunteered their time to others, led initiatives that bring people in their community together, or offered a helping hand to those around them.
Some 15 community carol services, held in places including the Coronation Street Visitor Centre, an arts centre in Newbury and a community farm in Gwent, are also set to take place across the UK with the same love and togetherness theme.
Armagh, Berkshire, Derbyshire, Dumfries, Dyfed, East Riding, Gwent, Greater Manchester, Isle of Wight, Lanarkshire, Nottinghamshire, Renfrewshire & Ayrshire, Suffolk, Wiltshire and Worcestershire are the locations for the community services which are to be hosted by lord-lieutenants and supported by The Royal Foundation.
The Westminster Abbey service is set to air on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve and will be repeated on Christmas Day.