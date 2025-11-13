Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Princess Kate’s annual Christmas carol service will focus on love and togetherness

Royal arrivals Westminster Abbey for the Together at Christmas carol service
  • The Princess of Wales will host her annual “Together At Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey on 5 December.
  • The event's theme is love and togetherness, aiming to recognise and thank individuals acting with love in their communities.
  • Actors Hannah Waddingham, Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor are scheduled to give readings at the service.
  • Guests have been nominated by lord-lieutenants across the UK and charities linked with members of the Royal Family.
  • The Westminster Abbey service will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve, with 15 community carol services also taking place across the UK.
