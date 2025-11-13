Theme unveiled for Princess Kate’s annual Together at Christmas event
A-list actors will give readings at the service
The Princess of Wales will host her annual Christmas carol service, with this year's Westminster Abbey event focusing on the themes of love and togetherness.
The 'Together At Christmas' event, led by Kate for the fifth time, is scheduled to take place at Westminster Abbey on 5 December.
This year, the Princess of Wales specifically wanted to recognise and thank people around the country who are acting with love in their communities, contributing to a more cohesive and connected society, organisers said.
Actors Hannah Waddingham, Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor are set to give readings, while carols will be sung by the Westminster Abbey choir, alongside musical performances.
The 'power of love' theme was chosen because, in a world that can often feel fragmented and disconnected, the service will bring people together to celebrate love in all its forms, organisers say.
This could be love within families, through friendships, across communities or even through moments of connection with strangers.
Guests at Westminster Abbey have been nominated by lord-lieutenants across the UK and charities linked with members of the Royal Family.
The list also includes those invited after having shown love and kindness this year.
They will be greeted by a festive display created by horticulturist Jamie Butterworth, based on the importance of nature in our lives, while the Royal Horticultural Society is set to donate wreaths made by their ambassadors and schoolchildren.
The service aims to be a mix of traditional and modern elements, designed to include people of all faiths and none.
Some 15 community carol services, held in places including the Coronation Street Visitor Centre, an arts centre in Newbury and a community farm in Gwent, are also set to take place across the UK with the same love and togetherness theme.
These services will be hosted by lord-lieutenants and supported by The Royal Foundation.
They will be held in Armagh, Berkshire, Derbyshire, Dumfries, Dyfed, East Riding, Gwent, Greater Manchester, Isle of Wight, Lanarkshire, Nottinghamshire, Renfrewshire & Ayrshire, Suffolk, Wiltshire and Worcestershire.
The Westminster Abbey service is scheduled to air on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve, and will be repeated on Christmas Day.
