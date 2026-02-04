New report says prisons are too slow to respond to drone smuggling threat
- A report by the National Audit Office (NAO) found that the government and prison service are too slow to respond to the increasing threat of illicit drugs entering jails, often delivered by drones.
- Between April 2024 and March 2025, 1,712 drone incidents were recorded at prisons across England and Wales, with organised criminals exploiting the difficulty in intercepting them.
- HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) underspent its security investment budget, spending only 75 per cent of £100 million between 2019-2022 and £67 million of £97 million allocated for 2022-2025.
- The NAO highlighted that budget underspends and a doubled maintenance backlog are leaving prisons vulnerable, with around 50 per cent of prisoners in England and Wales having an identified drug problem.
- Prisons minister Lord Timpson acknowledged the "unacceptable" levels of drugs, attributing it to underinvestment and inherited system failings, while outlining £40 million in new security measures and support for addiction.
