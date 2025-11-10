Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Prison riot leaves multiple inmates dead

Ecuador Workers remove belongings from the prison where inmates were killed during clashes
Ecuador Workers remove belongings from the prison where inmates were killed during clashes (AP Photo/Cesar Munoz)
  • A prison riot in Machala, southwest Ecuador, resulted in the deaths of at least 31 inmates and left 30 others injured.
  • The violence erupted as inmates were scheduled for transfer to a new maximum-security facility, with 27 deaths attributed to asphyxiation.
  • Authorities initially reported regaining control after four deaths but later confirmed additional fatalities following a separate flare-up.
  • This incident follows a previous riot at the same prison less than two months ago, which claimed 14 lives and was blamed on gang disputes.
  • Ecuador's prisons have become notoriously violent, with over 500 deaths since 2021, due to overcrowding, corruption, and criminal gangs vying for control and drug trafficking routes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in