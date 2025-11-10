At least 31 dead and 30 injured after riot breaks out in Ecuador prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rioting that broke out at a prison in Ecuador has left at least 31 inmates killed and 30 others injured, prison officials said Monday.

The rioting came when inmates at a prison in Machala, southwest Ecuador were set to be transferred to a new maximum-security facility.

Ecuador’s prison oversight agency said that 27 inmates died of asphyxiation and four others of unspecified causes.

Authorities initially reported regaining control of the facility after only four deaths, but later reported the additional deaths following what they said was a separate flare-up of rioting.

The agency, which said one police officer was injured, did not respond to a request for additional information from The Associated Press.

open image in gallery The relatives of prisoners who died during a clashes between inmates wait for the remains of their loved ones outside the morgue in Machala, Ecuador ( AP Photo/Cesar Munoz )

The violence broke out over plans for a “reorganization of inmates” to a new maximum-security prison that will soon begin operating in a different province, the prisons agency said.

The violence happened less than two months after 14 inmates died at the same prison in a riot that authorities blamed at the time on a dispute between gangs.

Ecuador’s prisons have become among the deadliest in Latin America as overcrowding, corruption and weak state control have allowed gangs connected to drug traffickers in Colombia and Mexico to proliferate. Many prisoners are heavily armed with weapons smuggled from the outside and continue to organize criminal activity from behind bars.

More than 500 people have died in prison riots since 2021.

Last year, 150 prison guards were taken hostage during a series of coordinated riots across multiple prisons.

Authorities attribute the prison riots and massacres to disputes between criminal gangs vying for control of the facilities and for dominance over drug export routes and territories for distribution within the country.