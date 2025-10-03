Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Drones used to smuggle weight loss jabs and tooth whitening strips into prisons

Mounjaro being smuggled into prison by drones
  • Drones are being regularly used to smuggle a wide range of contraband, including weapons, drugs, mobile phones, and even weight loss jabs and tooth whitening strips, into UK prisons.
  • Fiona Cruickshanks, Governor of HMP Edinburgh, highlighted the discovery of Mounjaro weight loss jabs and tooth whitening strips, suggesting these are specifically requested by inmates.
  • A record 1,712 drone deliveries were spotted by prison staff in the year to March, representing a 43 per cent increase from the previous year.
  • The Prison Governors Association has described drone drops as a "significant and growing problem," with concerns that more dangerous items like guns could be delivered next.
  • Four individuals, including a police officer and her husband, are awaiting sentencing for their involvement in a drone plot that smuggled tens of thousands of pounds worth of drugs into Midlands prisons between 2021 and 2022.
