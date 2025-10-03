Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mounjaro weight loss jabs and tooth whitening strips are being delivered to jail cells using drones, according to prison governors.

BBC Newsnight visited HMP Edinburgh, where prison governors said flying delivery machines have been regularly used to smuggle weapons, drugs and mobile phones into jails.

Guards have started intercepting contraband, including pharmacy supplies not readily available inside prisons.

“The most unusual item we’ve had recently is Mounjaro - the weight loss drug - and tooth whitening strips”, Fiona Cruickshanks, Governor of HMP Edinburgh told BBC Newsnight.

“It's obviously not something that we regularly see, so that would indicate to us that it has been specifically requested to be sent in for a particular individual.

“I would think that someone genuinely wants it to lose weight. I mean it's all the rave just now, it's very popular, people are seeing fantastic results on it so you'll have people in custody thinking - ‘I want a bit of that’.”

"The most unusual item we've had recently is Mounjaro - the weight loss drug - and tooth whitening strips", Fiona Cruickshanks, Governor of HMP Edinburgh, spoke to BBC Newsnight

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “We use all technological and intelligence tools available to prevent the introduction of illicit articles into our establishments.

“We continue to work with Police Scotland, and other partners, to take action against those who attempt to breach our security.”

There has been a record high of 1,712 drone deliveries in a year spotted by prison staff, data shows. These incidents in the year to March are up 43 per cent from 1,196 in the previous year and nearly five times the 357 in 2021/22.

open image in gallery Drone incidents around prisons have been increasing as the Ministry of Justice aims to tackle the rise (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Archive )

Footage released in June caught a drone delivering a package into the yard at HMP Wandsworth.

Tom Wheatley, president of the Prison Governors Association, said that at the time drones were a "significant and growing problem, with drops happening every day”.

Dangerous blades and zombie knives have been brought in already and Mr Wheatley warned guns could be delivered next.

open image in gallery Dangerous blades and zombie knives have been brought in already and Mr Wheatley warned guns could be delivered next ( PA Wire )

Four people, including an ex-police officer from Staffordshire force, are awaiting a sentence over a contraband drone prison plot between 2021 and 2022.

Detective constable Clare Davenport, 51, and her husband Peter King, 52, worked “in tandem to make as much money as possible” and enjoyed a luxury lifestyle from dropping drugs into high-security prisons.

The police detected 25 drone drop offs at prisons across the Midlands containing tens of thousands of pounds of heroin, cannabis and spice, ordered directly by inmates.

Mr King pleaded guilty to drug smuggling in prisons in August, while his wife admitted to the smaller charge of collecting payments from prisoners and their families.

Two accomplices, Mervyn Foster, 45, and drone pilot Kent George, 63, were also found guilty in a trial at Coventry Crown Court.