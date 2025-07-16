Drone caught airdropping contraband into HMP Wandsworth Prison

This is the moment a drone drops a package into HMP Wandsworth Prison.

Footage shared by the BBC Newsnight on Monday (14 July) shows the unmanned aerial vehicle hovering above the south London jail before appearing to drop an item onto prison grounds in the early hours of 21 June.

Commenting on the clip, President of the Prison Governors Association, Tom Wheatley said that drone drops are a “significant” problem that are “happening every day”.

The government has not commented on the specific footage from the category B men's prison - which is home to sex offenders and terrorists - but said it is taking action against drone dropping, with £10m being spent on anti-drone measures.