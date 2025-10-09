How PM plans to ‘bring the buzz back’ to high streets
- Sir Keir Starmer has launched an initiative to cut "red tape" for pubs, aiming to revitalise high streets and support the hospitality sector.
- The prime minister's plan involves a four-week "blitz" survey of landlords, customers, and neighbours to identify outdated licensing rules.
- This initiative could lead to a "bonfire" of old regulations, potentially allowing pubs extended opening hours and making it easier to host live music and food pop-ups.
- Recommendations from a government taskforce include removing the requirement for pubs to advertise licence changes in local newspapers and increasing the number of temporary event notices.
- The government believes these changes will help pubs, described as the "beating heart" of UK communities, to thrive and boost the economy.