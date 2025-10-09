Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

How PM plans to ‘bring the buzz back’ to high streets

Related: Pub landlord warns of 'more and more' closures amid Labour tax raid
  • Sir Keir Starmer has launched an initiative to cut "red tape" for pubs, aiming to revitalise high streets and support the hospitality sector.
  • The prime minister's plan involves a four-week "blitz" survey of landlords, customers, and neighbours to identify outdated licensing rules.
  • This initiative could lead to a "bonfire" of old regulations, potentially allowing pubs extended opening hours and making it easier to host live music and food pop-ups.
  • Recommendations from a government taskforce include removing the requirement for pubs to advertise licence changes in local newspapers and increasing the number of temporary event notices.
  • The government believes these changes will help pubs, described as the "beating heart" of UK communities, to thrive and boost the economy.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in