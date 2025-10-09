Pubs could stay open longer under Starmer plan to revive British night out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is leading a fast-track effort to cut “red tape” believed to impede pubs from hosting live music and food pop-ups.

The prime minister, calling pubs “the beating heart” of UK communities, has launched a four-week "blitz" survey of landlords, customers, and neighbours.

This initiative could lead to a bonfire of old licensing rules, amid fears some historic venues have shut due to noise complaints or advertising concerns.

It also means pubs could see extended opening hours allowing them to keep serving longer into the night, according to the BBC.

Under current licensing rules, English and Welsh pubs do not have universal opening hours. Local authorities are responsible for granting licences to individual pubs.

“Pubs and bars are the beating heart of our communities,” Sir Keir said, and added that the government was “backing them to thrive”.

Sir Keir Starmer calls pubs the ‘beating heart’ of UK communities ( Getty/iStock )

He continued: “This review is about cutting red tape, boosting footfall, and making it easier for venues to put on the kind of events that bring people together.

“When our locals do well, our economy does too.”

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said: “This review will help us cut through the red tape that has held back our brilliant hospitality sector, giving them the freedom to flourish while keeping communities safe.

“That is the balance we’re trying to strike.

“We’re determined to back small businesses and bring the buzz back to our high streets.”

The call for evidence follows a probe by the government’s licensing taskforce, which ended earlier this year.

Among its recommendations was a proposal to remove the hard-copy local newspaper advertising requirement when a manager wants to set up a premises or alter their licence.

“This is a cost for a licensed business that serves no meaningful purpose other than to provide a revenue stream to companies operating local newspapers and should be removed,” the taskforce agreed.

It warned that readership had declined “significantly” since the advertising requirement was brought in.

The taskforce also recommended a permanent increase to the number of temporary event notices which landlords can apply for, raising the ceiling from 15 covering 21 days per year, to “ideally” 25 covering 30 days, and simpler rules for trading in outdoor areas.