Putin questioned on aliens during marathon year-end conference
- Vladimir Putin was questioned about the existence of aliens during his annual televised news conference.
- A reporter asked the Russian president about the 3I/ATLAS comet and its speculated link to extraterrestrial life.
- Putin responded by joking that the comet was Russia's 'secret weapon', which drew laughter from the crowd.
- The 3I/ATLAS comet is due to pass within 269 million km of Earth and is the third interstellar comet to enter our solar system.
- Acting Nasa administrator Sean Duffy previously stated there are 'no aliens, no threat to life' concerning the comet.