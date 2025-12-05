Putin offers India ‘uninterrupted’ fuel supply despite Trump pressure
- Vladimir Putin offered "uninterrupted shipments" of fuel to India during a visit to Delhi, risking a fresh diplomatic row with Donald Trump.
- Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed cooperation agreements, with a joint statement asserting their ties were "resilient to external pressure".
- India is strengthening its relationship with Russia despite increasing pressure from Donald Trump to cease purchasing Moscow’s oil.
- The US imposed a 25 per cent tariff on India over its purchases of Russian energy, aiming to pressure Moscow regarding the conflict in Ukraine.
- Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Russia and the United States are making progress in peace talks and Moscow is prepared to continue working with the current US team.