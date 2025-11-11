Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Queen Camilla hops onto train for poignant Armistice Day service

Queen Camilla at London Paddington train station as part of the Great Western Railway 'Poppies to Paddington' event to mark Armistice Day
Queen Camilla at London Paddington train station as part of the Great Western Railway 'Poppies to Paddington' event to mark Armistice Day (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)
  • Queen Camilla participated in Great Western Railway’s 'Poppies to Paddington' initiative, travelling by train from Chippenham to London Paddington.
  • The initiative involves transporting wreaths on early morning trains to Paddington station for a dedicated service.
  • While at Chippenham Railway Station, Queen Camilla was presented with a crocheted poppy wreath by 10-year-old Eira Jones, which she took with her to London.
  • Upon arrival, Camilla placed a wreath of poppies at the war memorial on Platform One, followed by the Last Post and a two-minute silence.
  • The Princess of Wales meanwhile attended the Armistice Day service at the Armed Forces Memorial in Staffordshire's National Memorial Arboretum, where she laid a wreath.

