Queen Camilla hops onto train for poignant Armistice Day service
- Queen Camilla participated in Great Western Railway’s 'Poppies to Paddington' initiative, travelling by train from Chippenham to London Paddington.
- The initiative involves transporting wreaths on early morning trains to Paddington station for a dedicated service.
- While at Chippenham Railway Station, Queen Camilla was presented with a crocheted poppy wreath by 10-year-old Eira Jones, which she took with her to London.
- Upon arrival, Camilla placed a wreath of poppies at the war memorial on Platform One, followed by the Last Post and a two-minute silence.
- The Princess of Wales meanwhile attended the Armistice Day service at the Armed Forces Memorial in Staffordshire's National Memorial Arboretum, where she laid a wreath.