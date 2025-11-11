Princess Kate marks royal first at moving Armistice Day service

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales spearheaded the nation's solemn observance of Armistice Day, leading a poignant two-minute silence in tribute to the fallen.

Standing in quiet contemplation alongside veterans at the Armed Forces Memorial in Staffordshire's National Memorial Arboretum, Kate honoured the war dead before laying a wreath in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

This marked the first occasion the future Queen had attended the Arboretum's Armistice Day service and personally laid a wreath.

She was dressed in a military-inspired black coat, a wide-brimmed hat adorned with a bow, and two poppies.

Across the country, moving services commemorated the anniversary of the First World War's conclusion, with the traditional 11 am silence observed to honour all who have died in military conflicts.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla participated in Great Western Railway’s 'Poppies to Paddington' initiative, joining commuters on a train journey from Chippenham to London Paddington.

open image in gallery Kate laid a wreath honouring the war dead at the National Memorial Arboretum ( Joe Giddens/PA )

Her 9.28 am service from Wiltshire was part of the scheme where wreaths are transported on early morning trains to Paddington station for a dedicated service.

After her journey, Camilla placed a wreath of poppies at the war memorial at Platform One at Paddington before the Last Post was sounded to mark the start of the two minutes’ silence.

At the National Memorial Arboretum, Kate was handed a wreath to lay in the centre of the memorial.

Watched by the crowd, which included veterans and their families, she stepped forward to lay the large ring of poppies before appearing to take a moment of reflection and then returning to her seat.

open image in gallery The Armed Forces Memorial ahead of the Service of Remembrance ( Joe Giddens/PA )

She bowed her head as the crowd prayed for those who had been affected by conflict, including members of the armed forces and civilians.