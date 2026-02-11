Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee artefacts to go under the hammer

Diamond Jubilee River Pageant
  • Six ceremonial artefacts used during Queen Elizabeth II's jubilee celebrations are to be auctioned, with all proceeds benefiting Cancer Research UK.
  • The collection includes the Diamond Jubilee “diamond'”, the millennium torch, the 90th birthday torch, a Golden Jubilee torch and the Platinum Jubilee Commonwealth Nations Globe.
  • These items are from the personal collection of Bruno Peek, who served as the late monarch's pageant master for 40 years.
  • Mr Peek stated his decision to sell the items for charity was influenced by King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales, both undergoing cancer treatment.
  • The virtual auction at Bonhams in March is expected to see each item fetch an estimated £20,000 to £30,000.
