Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee treasures to be auctioned for good cause

Ceremonial artefacts once used by Queen Elizabeth II during her jubilee celebrations are set to be auctioned, with all proceeds dedicated to supporting cancer patients.

Six items, many conceived by the late monarch’s pageant master, Bruno Peek, for various landmark occasions, will go under the hammer in March to benefit Cancer Research UK.

Among the collection is the Diamond Jubilee “diamond”, which was prominently displayed at the Tower of London before its use by the Queen in 2012.

Also featured are the millennium torch, lit to mark the dawn of the year 2000, and the 90th birthday torch, used at Windsor Castle in 2016.

Completing the array are a torch from the Golden Jubilee in 2002 and the Platinum Jubilee Commonwealth Nations Globe, a centrepiece of the 2022 celebrations at Windsor Castle.

Mr Peek, who is from Gorleston in Norfolk, was Elizabeth’s pageant master for 40 years.

open image in gallery First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Alan West, right, looks on as Bruno Peek helps Britain's Queen Elizabeth II to light the Trafalgar Weekend Beacon during her visit to Nelson's flagship HMS Victory in Portsmouth in 2005 ( PA )

During that time, he masterminded worldwide beacon tributes for her golden, diamond and platinum jubilees, as well as commemorations for the anniversary of VE Day.

Of his time as pageant master, the 74-year-old said: “The Queen and the royal family showed me such kindness over the years.

“They were very encouraging and courteous. I felt privileged and honoured – and comfortable – in the Queen’s company.”

Recalling a moment with Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace when there was a hitch with equipment during the lighting of the Diamond Jubilee beacon, Mr Peek said: “I whispered to her – ‘do you mind giving it a little push ma’am?’

“And she said ‘I don’t mind at all’ – and gave it a good shove, to the cheers of the hundreds of thousands attending the concert in The Mall that evening.”

open image in gallery Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during the Diamond Jubilee Pageant in 2012 ( PA )

The former welder said he last saw the late Queen in June 2022 at the lighting of a beacon to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

“We all understood the Queen wasn’t well and we weren’t expecting her to make it,” he said.

“But being the great Queen she was, she surprised us all and came.

“The last thing she ever said to me, after lighting the beacon, was ‘Thank you Bruno’.

“It was a lovely moment which I will cherish for the rest of my life, but also very sad because a few days later she died.”

Of the upcoming auction, Mr Peek said: “I own these items but I could never have sold them for personal gain.

“Given that the King and Catherine, Princess of Wales, have both had cancer treatment, I felt it was appropriate to use them to raise money for Cancer Research UK.”

open image in gallery Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by her son, the Prince of Wales, as she is joined on stage with the rest of the Royal family and performers at the end of the Diamond Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace ( PA )

It is estimated the items will sell for around £20,000 to £30,000 each at the virtual auction at Bonhams in March.

Mr Peek, who staged the Millennium Beacon project, was made an OBE in 2000, became a Member of the Royal Victoria Order (RVO) for organising the 2002 Golden Jubilee beacons and a Lieutenant for repeating the feat for the Diamond Jubilee in 2012. He also staged the Queen’s 90th birthday beacons in 2016.

In 2022, he was recognised again for his service alongside others who helped stage the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and became a Commander of the RVO.

Born to Polish immigrants, Mr Peek was abandoned at 14 months old alongside his twin brother George and brought up in a children’s home before they were adopted at four years old.

Before training as a welder, Mr Peek had numerous jobs including working in a bakery and a butcher’s, making prams and as a builder’s labourer.

After organising the Great Yarmouth and Gorleston carnival more than 40 years ago, Mr Peek said he realised he wanted to help organise historic celebrations and later approached the palace with ideas that were accepted.