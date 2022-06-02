Julie Andrews and Sheridan Smith are among those who have paid tribute to the Queen as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations.

The British monarch is marking 70 years on the throne this weekend, having ascended on 6 February 1952.

Her significant milestone is being celebrated with several events and initiatives taking place across the UK, including a concert at the Palace on Saturday (4 June).

Earlier today (Thursday 2 June), thousands of spectators gathered on Horse Guards Parade and outside Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

As part of the BBC’s televised broadcast of the procession, familiar figures such as Andrews shared their congratulatory messages to Her Majesty.

“Your majesty, I well remember the beautiful radio speech you gave on your 21st birthday,” the Sound of Music star began in her tribute.

“You pledged yourself in service to the people of Britain and the Commonwealth. And I feel that in all the years since, you have never betrayed that promise.

Julie Andrews and Sheridan Smith pay tribute to the Queen (BBC)

“I would like to say my warmest congratulations to you, ma’am, and thank you.”

Next, Sheridan Smith gave her tribute by sharing how much getting an OBE in the presence of her late father meant to her.

“Your majesty, one of the last memories I have of my dear father was of him escorting me to Buckingham Palace to receive my OBE,” the actor said.

“It was a very special day for him too, and one that he cherished dearly. You have touched the hearts of generation upon generation. You are beloved by children, parents, grandparents, and great grandparents.”

She continued: “Your selflessness and dedication to duty is beyond compare. And I just wanted to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you, and to send you my best wishes on your platinum jubilee.”

During his commentary of the day’s events, Alan Titchmarsh also contributed to praise of the monarch.

Speaking of the number of people who’d put in work for the celebrations, the presenter said: “They’ve all come together to focus on one person, who has held us all together through thick and thin for 70 years.

“She’s a constant, she’s been there, and that’s why we’re so grateful.”

As well as today’s celebrations, Buckingham Palace will host the platinum jubilee concert on Saturday (4 June).

Artists such as Diana Ross, Queen, Alicia Keys, George Ezra and Eurovision 2022 contestant Sam Ryder will perform.