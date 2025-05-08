Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Second World War veterans were joined by the King and prime minister at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, as the nation marked 80 years since fighting against Nazi Germany ended on that momentous day in 1945.

Charles and other members of the royal family honoured the sacrifices of those who brought peace to Europe during a moving thanksgiving service in London.

It began with a two-minute silence at noon which was observed by millions of people across the country as Union Flags flew at full-mast.

The King led the service as he left a floral tribute at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior on behalf of the nation and Commonwealth. A handwritten message from the King on the wreath read: “We will never forget.”

open image in gallery The King led the service as he left a floral tribute at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior on behalf of the nation and Commonwealth.

Prince William left a wreath a few moments after his father, in a tribute to veterans and the generation who lived through the conflict.

Both wreaths featured flowers which would have been in bloom in May 1945, and the monarch and heir to the throne were joined by Ken Hay, 99, who served in the 4th Dorset infantry regiment.

Some 78 veterans attended the service, including 99-year-old Ken Hay, who served with the 4th Dorset infantry regiment, in his wheelchair by the side of Charles and William as the Abbey observed a national two-minute silence.

The senior royals and other members of the monarchy met some of the veterans in the nave at the end of the service, with William warmly placing his hand on one elderly man's shoulder and Kate crouched down to meet one woman in a wheelchair, holding her hand as she chatted.

open image in gallery Veterans were joined by the King and prime minister at Westminster Abbey on Thursday, as the nation marked 80 years since fighting against Nazi Germany ended. ( AP )

During the service Alexander Churchill, 10, the great-great-grandson of the wartime leader, lit the VE Day candle of peace and prime minister Keir Starmer also read out a bible verse.

Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, called for peace in the world as he warned the “good” resulting from the Second World War is “under threat again”.

He said: “Let us then on this 80th anniversary, with some of the veterans who fought for those freedoms with us here, make a new commitment to be those who in the words in Jesus, make peace.”

open image in gallery During the service, the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, called for peace in the world as he warned the “good” resulting from the Second World War is “under threat again”. ( PA )

The congregation heard wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill’s radio broadcast announcing the end of hostilities, which concluded with the words “long live the cause of freedom”.

Second World War artefacts including a child’s gas mask, sailor’s cap and an air raid warden’s helmet, representing the armed forces and the Home Front, were processed through the abbey.

open image in gallery Some 78 veterans attended the service, which saw a bible reading by the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, and Winston Churchill’s great-great-grandson light a candle for peace. ( PA )

At the end of the service, the royal family took time to greet veterans as they left the abbey, and Camilla and Kate lay flowers at the Innocent Victims' Memorial.

Peter Kent, a 100-year-old Normandy D-Day veteran from Westminster, shared his memories of the war, having served in the Royal Navy aboard HMS Adventurer.

The centenarian, who was not part of the abbey service but watched events from outside, said: "So many young boys got killed, so many dead bodies on the beach - it was just a big waste of life.

"It was terrible."

The father of two and former theatre worker said it "means a lot" to see people still honouring those who served.

open image in gallery At the end of the service, the royal family took time to greet veterans as they left the abbey, and Camilla and Kate lay flowers at the Innocent Victims' Memorial.

"We wouldn't have the freedom we have today if it wasn't for those men."

Victory in Europe Day marks the formal surrender of Nazi Germany and the end of the war in Europe.

Prime minister Winston Churchill announced on the radio on 8 May 1945 that the war in Europe had come to an end after Germany surrendered the day before.

People took to the streets to celebrate the end of fighting with street parties and big celebrations, as well as attending church services to thank God for the victory.

It also marked a moment of sadness and reflection, as millions had lost their lives or loved ones during the conflict and life had irreversibly changed.

Four days of events commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day culminate on Thursday evening with a concert in London’s Horse Guards Parade. Over the past few days, a military parade was staged in the capital followed by an RAF fly-past watched from Buckingham Palace by the royal family.

Additional reporting by PA