King Charles and Queen Camilla unveil new coronation portraits

The King and Queen unveiled their official Coronation State Portraits at the National Gallery on Tuesday.

The portraits were commissioned to mark the second anniversary of Their Majesties' coronation in 2023.

The recently completed works were painted by two different artists - Peter Kuhfeld and Paul S. Benney - both of whom are known to King Charles and Queen Camilla already, having previously contributed to other royal commissions.

The new portraits will be on display in the Central Room until June 5 before moving to their permanent home in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.