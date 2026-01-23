How the national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II will look after U-turn is made
- A national memorial for Queen Elizabeth II will feature a standing statue of the monarch, departing from earlier horseback designs, located in St James's Park, central London.
- The main statue, created by Martin Jennings, will be accompanied by a statue of Prince Philip, reflecting their partnership.
- A separate tribute by sculptor Karen Newman, known for her work at Madame Tussauds, will be placed on Birdcage Walk, aiming to portray the Queen's "strong and complex personality".
- The memorial, designed by Lord Foster, will also include a distinctive tiara-shaped glass balustrade for a bridge and a "family of gardens" with meandering paths.
- Final designs for the memorial are scheduled to be unveiled in April, coinciding with what would have been the late Queen's 100th birthday.