How the national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II will look after U-turn is made

Final plans will be unveiled in April to coincide with what would have been the late Queen’s 100th birthday
Final plans will be unveiled in April to coincide with what would have been the late Queen’s 100th birthday (Steve Parsons/PA)
  • A national memorial for Queen Elizabeth II will feature a standing statue of the monarch, departing from earlier horseback designs, located in St James's Park, central London.
  • The main statue, created by Martin Jennings, will be accompanied by a statue of Prince Philip, reflecting their partnership.
  • A separate tribute by sculptor Karen Newman, known for her work at Madame Tussauds, will be placed on Birdcage Walk, aiming to portray the Queen's "strong and complex personality".
  • The memorial, designed by Lord Foster, will also include a distinctive tiara-shaped glass balustrade for a bridge and a "family of gardens" with meandering paths.
  • Final designs for the memorial are scheduled to be unveiled in April, coinciding with what would have been the late Queen's 100th birthday.
