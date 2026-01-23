London statue of Elizabeth II will see Queen standing despite original design

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The national monument dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II will feature a standing statue of the monarch, departing from earlier illustrations that depicted her on horseback.

This tribute, which will also include two additional statues and a distinctive tiara-shaped glass balustrade for a bridge, is planned for St James's Park in central London, adjacent to Buckingham Palace.

The news comes as an acclaimed artist, known for her depictions of Second World War heroines, is to design a separate sculpture “portraying the strong and complex personality” of Queen Elizabeth II.

Karen Newman, who also spent 20 years working as a sculptor for Madame Tussauds, has been appointed to craft the tribute to the late Queen on Birdcage Walk in central London.

It will complement a larger statue of the Queen overlooking The Mall, on the other side of St James’s Park, by sculptor Martin Jennings, which will now be accompanied by a statue of Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh.

Jennings confirmed the late sovereign would be standing, rather than on horseback shown in early designs, in keeping with sculptural tradition for the kings and queens of the House of Windsor.

open image in gallery Sculptor Karen Newman modelling a clay head of Tony Blair at the Madame Tussauds waxworks museum in 1995

The figure of Philip, which will stand close to the Queen’s, was originally planned to accompany a new Prince Philip Gate on Birdcage Walk in architect Lord Foster’s proposals for the memorial.

But it will now be placed in a prime spot near Marlborough Gate on The Mall, which leads to Buckingham Palace, with the positioning reflecting the Queen and Philip’s “partnership” throughout her reign, the Cabinet Office said.

Newman said her representation of the Queen would combine elements of the monarch’s life, showing her both as “an icon and as an individual”.

“It is a huge honour to be asked to contribute my work to the memorial for Queen Elizabeth II,” she said.

open image in gallery Queen Elizabeth II attends an armed forces act of loyalty parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in 2022 (Jane Barlow/PA)

“She was an iconic and unifying figure in our national story.

“I am very much looking forward to portraying the strong and complex personality of our late Queen.

“My approach will be to combine elements of her life in the sculpture, showing her both as an icon and as an individual.”

Newman, a member of the Royal British Society of Sculptors and the Society of Portrait Sculptors, sculpted wax portrait figures of Prince Philip, former prime ministers Harold Wilson and Sir Tony Blair, Stevie Wonder, Yoko Ono and many other famous faces during her time at Madame Tussauds.

open image in gallery Karen Newman's sculpture of Noor Inayat Khan

Her bronze memorial of British secret agent Noor Inayat Khan, who was the first female radio operator sent into Nazi-occupied France, stands in Gordon Square Gardens in London, while her bronze head and shoulders of Violette Szabo, who worked for the British Special Operations Executive in France, is found outside Lambeth Palace, facing the Houses of Parliament.

Newman has also depicted secret agent Nancy Wake, who led hundreds of allied personnel to safety from occupied France and was nicknamed The White Mouse for her ability to evade capture.

Jennings welcomed Newman’s appointment as he released further information about his own statue of the Queen.

The artist said: “I have admired Karen’s work for many years and I am delighted that she will be joining the team of artists tasked with making sculptures for the memorial site.

“Her work always has great presence, being both subtle and commanding in equal measure.

“After careful research and thought, my design for the Queen’s monument will emphasise her role as head of state and proudly follows a sculptural tradition that shows kings and queens from the House of Windsor in standing position.”

Jennings is creating the statue as part of a new civic space called Queen Elizabeth II Place at Marlborough Gate, which forms part of the commemorations.

Lord Foster won the bid to design the national memorial, which will also feature a “family of gardens” through St James’s Park with meandering paths and a new translucent, glass unity bridge.

The architect praised Newman’s work, saying: “Her talent and sensitivity will bring a profound sense of dignity to the work, and I look forward to collaborating closely with her and the team in the months ahead.”

The final designs for the memorial will be unveiled in April to coincide with what would have been the Queen’s 100th birthday.