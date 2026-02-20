Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Quentin Griffiths – co-founder of Asos – dies after falling from balcony in Thailand

Quentin Griffiths co-founded online fashion retailer Asos
Quentin Griffiths co-founded online fashion retailer Asos (Alamy/PA)
  • Quentin Griffiths, co-founder of online fashion retailer Asos, has died in Thailand at the age of 58.
  • He was found dead on 9 February 2026, after reportedly falling from the 17th floor of his condominium in Pattaya.
  • Thai police were alerted to the incident on Monday night and located him beneath the balcony of his residence.
  • Investigators noted that the apartment was locked from the inside with no signs of a break-in, and an initial autopsy revealed no evidence of foul play.
  • The investigation into the exact cause of death is ongoing, with a full post-mortem examination yet to be completed.
